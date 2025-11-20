Bengal customs officer dies during Goechala trek in West Sikkim

A 38-year-old customs officer from West Bengal, who had joined a trekking group in West Sikkim, died along the Goechala route on the intervening night of November 18 and 19, officials said on Thursday.

Gyalshing district SP Tshering Sherpa said that Suman Debnath, superintendent, CGST and Customs, West Bengal, began experiencing a severe headache, nausea, fatigue and breathlessness while ascending.

The SP noted that despite attempts by fellow trekkers to assist him, Debnath’s condition worsened quickly.

"He lost consciousness and died at Phedang, nearly 25 km from Yuksom at an altitude of around 12,000 feet," the SP said.

Sherpa added that once authorities received the information, rescue personnel and porters were immediately mobilised.

A team was sent to retrieve the body, and due to the challenging terrain and high altitude, the descent took almost an entire day on Wednesday, he said.

Debnath’s remains were brought to Yuksom and transported to Gyalshing District Hospital on Wednesday night for a post-mortem examination.

The body has since been handed over to his family for transportation to his home state.