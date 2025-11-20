MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 November 2025

Bengal customs officer dies during Goechala trek in West Sikkim

Gyalshing district SP Tshering Sherpa said Suman Debnath complained of severe headache, nausea, fatigue and breathlessness while ascending

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 20.11.25, 10:31 AM
The way to Goechala in Sikkim as seen from Dzongri Top.

The way to Goechala in Sikkim as seen from Dzongri Top. Sumit Bhattacharya

A 38-year-old customs officer from West Bengal, who had joined a trekking group in West Sikkim, died along the Goechala route on the intervening night of November 18 and 19, officials said on Thursday.

Gyalshing district SP Tshering Sherpa said that Suman Debnath, superintendent, CGST and Customs, West Bengal, began experiencing a severe headache, nausea, fatigue and breathlessness while ascending.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP noted that despite attempts by fellow trekkers to assist him, Debnath’s condition worsened quickly.

"He lost consciousness and died at Phedang, nearly 25 km from Yuksom at an altitude of around 12,000 feet," the SP said.

Sherpa added that once authorities received the information, rescue personnel and porters were immediately mobilised.

A team was sent to retrieve the body, and due to the challenging terrain and high altitude, the descent took almost an entire day on Wednesday, he said.

Debnath’s remains were brought to Yuksom and transported to Gyalshing District Hospital on Wednesday night for a post-mortem examination.

The body has since been handed over to his family for transportation to his home state.

RELATED TOPICS

Trekking Sikkim
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Constant threat, no security: Akhlaque’s kin shocked as UP govt seeks to drop lynching charges

Fifty-two-year-old Akhlaque and his son Danish were dragged out of their home by a mob at Bisada village in Dadri on September 28, 2015, on the suspicion of storing beef in their refrigerator and beaten with lathis, iron rods and bricks
Supreme Court Of India
Quote left Quote right

We appeal to all women, in particular Hindu, to make a Will bequeathing their property

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT