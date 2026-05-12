Wanted Maoist leader with Rs 15 lakh bounty arrested in Calcutta, Hooghly rebel surrenders

A woman Maoist leader carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh was arrested in Kolkata on Tuesday, while another red rebel surrendered before the police here, a senior officer said.

The woman, a resident of Chakdah in Nadia district, is wanted in 23 cases in neighbouring Jharkhand, he said.

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She was involved in Maoist activities between Jharkhand and West Bengal, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kolkata Police carried out an operation and arrested her from the North Kashipur area. She was taken into custody for interrogation, he said.

"There are 23 cases registered against her in Jharkhand. If required, the Jharkhand Police will come and interrogate her," Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand told reporters here.

Meanwhile, another Maoist leader surrendered before the police on Tuesday, deciding to return to the mainstream after years of involvement in armed insurgency, officials said.

A resident of Jangipara in Hooghly district, he was earlier arrested in 2007. After securing bail, he allegedly resumed Maoist activities in the Saranda forest region of Jharkhand.

Speaking after his surrender, he said the ideology and functioning of the Maoist organisation had undergone major changes over the years.

"The society has changed a lot and taking everything into consideration, I decided to return to the mainstream," he said.

He also appealed to Maoists still active in forest areas to shun violence and work for people by joining the mainstream.

The process for rehabilitation has already begun in accordance with the government's policy for surrendered Maoists, another officer added.