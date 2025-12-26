Union minister of state Shantanu Thakur's close aide arrested for Matua violence

Police on Thursday arrested a close aide of BJP MP and Union minister of state Shantanu Thakur in connection with Wednesday's clash between two rival factions of the All India Matua Mahasangha at Thakurnagar, the spiritual headquarters of the Matua community.

Violence erupted between groups reportedly aligned to Shantanu and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Mamatabala Thakur.

Following the assault on her supporters, Mamatabala's aide Uttam Bayan lodged a complaint with Gaighata police, naming 13 persons in the FIR. Of them, Barun Biswas, a resident of Puraton Helencha in Bagdah, was arrested on Thursday morning.

The clash broke out when a group of Matuas, reportedly close to Mamatabala, went to Shantanu’s residence seeking clarification over his recent remarks in Gyarapota, Nadia district, where he acknowledged the likelihood of exclusion of around one lakh Matua voters from the electoral roll after the special intensive revision, but said it would be a temporary “sacrifice”, which was justified if it helped to identify illegal voters.

According to Uttam's complaint, when the group reached Shantanu’s house for an explanation, they were thrashed "mercilessly" by his supporters.

Shantanu lodged a counter-complaint with Gaighata police against at least eight persons described as close aides of Mamatabala, accusing them of provocation, threats, among others.