Two fall as bike skids, truck mows them down

Two youths speeding on a bike were killed in an accident early on Sunday on the Domkal-Kushabaria road in Domkol, Murshidabad.

The deceased are Murselim Sheikh, 27, and Hazikul Biswas, 14, both from Juginda village in Domkol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that the accident occurred when the duo were heading towards Kushabaria on a bike. While speeding on the rain-soaked road, Murselim lost control of the motorcycle and he and pillion-rider Hazikul fell off the bike before getting crushed under a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The truck driver fled. The police have impounded the vehicle and launched a search for the driver.

Cartridges recovered

A man has been arrested for alleged possession of 100 rounds of live cartridges at Esplanade bus stand on Sunday.

Police said Ramakrishna Maji, a resident of Ketugran in Burdwan was caught with the cartridges which were seized by the special task force of the Kolkata Police. He was picked up minutes after he had alighted a bus. A bag containing the cartridges was impounded from the spot, police said.

“Based on information, we detained the man who was carrying 100 rounds of cartridges. There was an input that this person was carrying unauthorised cartridges which he was trying to smuggle into Calcutta. Later, during interrogation, he could not provide any satisfactory response about the source or destination of the cartridges. He was arrested after that,” said an officer of the Special Task Force.

Sources said it was suspected that Maji was coming from Mecheda in East Midnapore after a bus ticket which was purchased from Mecheda, was found in his possession.

Maji has been charged with sections of the Arms Act. Police said he would be produced before the court on Monday.

Police said they were trying to find out whom he was going to deliver the cache of cartridges.