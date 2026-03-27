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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

Blame game: Trinamool Congress and BJP in Cooch Behar's Dinhata trade assault charges

BJP's Dinhata candidate, Ajay Roy, claimed that Rana and other Trinamool workers had assaulted an elderly BJP supporter who was standing on the road

Our Correspondent Published 27.03.26, 06:10 AM
Trinamool accuses BJP candidate Ajay Roy of threatening worker at gunpoint Dinhata

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The Trinamool Congress leadership in Dinhata, Cooch Behar district, has accused Ajay Roy, the BJP candidate from the seat, and his security personnel of threatening a Trinamool worker at gunpoint on Thursday.

Trinamool filed a complaint with Dinhata police, which are probing the case.

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The BJP, in turn, has denied the charge and accused Trinamool workers of attacking an elderly BJP worker.

Sources said Roy went to campaign in ward 12 of the town at a time when Trinamool worker Rana Banik was returning home.

“The BJP candidate and his security men intercepted Rana. They used abusive language and threatened him at gunpoint,” alleged Trinamool leader Sayantan Guha.

As the news spread, a group of Trinamool workers led by Guha went to the police station.

A complaint was filed against Roy and his associates.

The BJP, however, denied the allegations.

The BJP's Dinhata candidate, Roy, claimed that Rana and other Trinamool workers had assaulted an elderly BJP supporter who was standing on the road.

“Our senior party worker, Shyamal Bhowmik, was standing on the road when Rana Banik and some other Trinamool workers attacked him. We will also file a police complaint,” Roy said.

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Political Clashes TMC BJP Assault Case Dinhata
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