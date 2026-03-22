Trinamool targets strong performance in Bhowanipore, Mamata warns party workers against complacency

Mamata Banerjee has asked Trinamool Congress workers to stay alert even after polling ends and to keep watch on strong rooms, as the party steps up preparations for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing a closed-door organisational meeting in Bhowanipore on Sunday, the chief minister said, “From now on, stay alert. Do not go home once voting is over. Keep watch on the strong rooms.”

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She also referred to the 2021 Nandigram counting process, where she lost to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, alleging irregularities during counting.

“Remember what happened in Nandigram. There can be a power cut. You must keep an eye on the strong rooms,” she told party workers.

The meeting, held at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla, brought together councillors, booth-level leaders and organisational functionaries from Bhowanipore. It marked an important review of the constituency ahead of the polls.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee set a target for the constituency, asking the party to secure a larger victory margin this time. “Bhowanipore must come first in Kolkata. We have to ensure Mamata Banerjee wins by more than 60,000 votes,” he said.

In the 2021 bypoll, Mamata Banerjee had won Bhowanipore by a margin of 58,000 votes. Abhishek Banerjee also stressed improving booth-level performance, pointing out that Bhowanipore has 287 polling booths.

“When Mamata Banerjee contested here earlier, we won in 231 booths. This time we must cross that figure and ensure victory in at least 232 booths,” he said. He asked workers to put aside personal differences and focus on the campaign.

“You may like some people in your booth committees and dislike others. But remember that Mamata Banerjee herself is fighting here. That makes our responsibility much greater,” he told the gathering.

Bhowanipore remains a key constituency for Mamata Banerjee. She has represented the seat earlier and returned in 2011 through a bypoll after becoming Chief Minister. In 2021, after losing in Nandigram, she again contested from Bhowanipore and won.

However, recent election results suggest tighter margins. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TMC candidate Mala Roy secured a lead of around 6,500 votes in the Bhabanipur segment, while the BJP made gains in several municipal wards.

At the meeting, Mamata Banerjee also referred to administrative changes and the electoral roll revision process.

“In the last three days, 50 officers have been removed. If anything happens, Narendra Modi and the Election Commission will have to take responsibility,” she said.

She added, “A supplementary list will be published tomorrow. If anyone’s name is deleted or they face problems, we will provide legal help.”

According to party sources, around 47,000 names have reportedly been removed from the Bhabanipur electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The BJP is expected to field Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in the constituency.

Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim and Debasish Kumar were present at the meeting.