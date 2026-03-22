CM Mamata Banerjee's ‘infiltrator’ jab at PM Modi: Didi alleges voter rights violations in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “biggest infiltrator” at an Eid gathering and underscored how she was fighting the Centre’s efforts to “rob” people of their voting rights through the SIR.

“Many of your names have been deleted from the voters’ list, for which I ran from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court of India in Delhi,” the chief minister told her Red Road audience in Hindi.

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Mamata accused Modi of double standards in the way he treated Muslims at home and abroad.

“You go to Saudi Arabia… meet the people of Dubai as our friends; when you go there, shake hands with them and embrace them, you do not feel any difference that they are Muslims and you are a Hindu,” the Trinamool chief said.

“But once you return to India, you forget this and issue orders to delete the names of these people (Muslim voters) and call them ‘infiltrators’. I would rather say that you are the biggest infiltrator.”

Mamata did not explain why she had called Modi an infiltrator.

Addressing the Muslim community on a rainy morning, Mamata described the upcoming elections as a test of Bengal’s inclusive ethos and a broader battle to safeguard democratic rights, social harmony and the identity of the state’s people.

“I am hopeful that the prestige of the people will be protected, and that all people of Bengal, irrespective of caste, community and creed, will remain included (in the rolls),” she said.

“If a ray of light is blocked, we must bring it out. We will not allow Modiji to rob our rights.”

Mamata and her party have been alleging that the SIR has led to the large-scale disenfranchisement of genuine voters, particularly minorities, and triggered panic across Bengal’s electorate irrespective ofreligion.

Mamata repeated her charge that rampant central interference had virtually put Bengal under President’s rule.

“Today you are controlling our government by force. In effect, President’s rule has been imposed. Still, I’m unafraid, because one who is afraid is already dead,” she said, borrowing a popular line from the 1975 Bollywood hit Sholay.

“Gardan katega par jhukega nahi (You can behead me but not make me bow),” she declared.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister reiterated her concerns about the alleged exclusion of genuinevoters.

“I have approached the appropriate legal forums, including the Hon’ble courts, with the hope that the constitutional rights of every individual will be protected,” she wrote.

“I want to assure the people of Bengal that I stand with each one of you, across all religions, castes, and communities, as a member of your family.

“At a time when divisive forces seek to fracture our social fabric, we must remain committed to unity and mutual respect.”

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attacked Mamata, saying: “Anyone who calls the Prime Minister an infiltrator does not deserve to hold a constitutional post. I think she has losther mind.”