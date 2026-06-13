Udayan associate arrested for ‘violence’ in Dinhata post-poll case

Joydeep Ghosh, a close associate of former state minister Udayan Guha, was arrested from his residence in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata town on Thursday in connection with a 2021 post-poll violence case.

The BJP MLA of Dinhata, Ajay Ray, said: “The police are functioning according to the law. Those who have committed wrongdoing will face legal action.”

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Ghosh was regarded as one of the most influential political organisers in Dinhata during the Trinamool Congress’s tenure. He began his political career with the Left. When Udayan Guha left Forward Bloc and joined the Trinamool in 2015, Ghosh accompanied him.

He emerged as one of Guha’s most trusted associates and was entrusted with organisational responsibilities in key areas, including Dinhata town and Bhetaguri.

During the 2021 Assembly elections, he was frequently seen accompanying Udayan Guha on his campaigns.

Allegations of attacks and vandalism at the homes of several BJP workers in Dinhata and Bhetaguri surfaced against Ghosh following the 2021 Assembly elections.

A report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission during its investigation into the incidents reportedly mentioned the names of both Guha and Ghosh, describing the latter as a “notorious miscreant.”

Differences cropped up between Ghosh and Guha during the 2022 municipal polls. As the rift widened, Ghosh joined the BJP later that year in the presence of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik. However, he rejoined the Trinamool in 2024.

Some irked residents tossed eggs at him while he was being taken to the court in Dinhata on Friday, but police managed to escort him out of the area.

A source said Ghosh was produced at the court for his alleged involvement in political violence. The court heard the case and remanded him to three days in police custody, said a source.