Entire Trinamool-led Bansihari panchayat samiti board quits

The Trinamool Congress-led board of the Bansihari panchayat samiti in South Dinajpur district saw the resignation of all 11 Trinamool members, including the sabhapati and sahakari-sabhapati, on Friday.

A source said Nilima Mardi, the sole BJP member of the rural body, has not resigned.

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The development comes on the day chief minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Malda and held an administrative review meeting of four districts, including South Dinajpur.

Ganesh Prasad, the sabhapati, Rita Mahato, the sahakari-sabhapati, and nine other Trinamool members submitted their resignation letters at the office of the SDO of Gangarampur in Buniadpur.

With the mass resignations, the Trinamool-run board has ceased all functions. Following the board’s collapse, the block administration of Bansihari will oversee the panchayat samiti.

Land clash

At least 10 people were seriously injured in a clash between two groups over a longstanding land dispute at Kaliganj Bazar, under the jurisdiction of the Chutiakhore panchayat, of Chopra block in North Dinajpur district on Friday morning.

A source said Mohammad Jalal and Dhanbar Ali have been fighting over the ownership of a six-decimal plot.

Jalal’s family alleged that when the Trinamool was in power, Ali and his family had forcibly taken control of the land.

Tension escalated when a group tried to fence the disputed plot to mark its boundaries. The opposing side objected, leading to a heated argument between the two parties.

The situation soon turned violent, with both sides attacking each other with sharp weapons.

People from both sides were injured. Residents intervened and took them to the block primary health centre in Dolua for treatment.

Some of them were later referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Police visited the scene and dispatched personnel to patrol the area to keep the situation under control.

No arrests have been made so far.