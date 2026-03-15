MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 March 2026

Tribal woman killed over witchcraft allegation in Bengal's Birbhum, five arrested

The victim, Churki Hembrom, was attacked with a heavy object and a sharp weapon and died on the spot, officers said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.03.26, 05:19 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A 70-year-old tribal woman was allegedly hacked to death after being accused of practising witchcraft in Birbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Churki Hembrom, was attacked with a heavy object and a sharp weapon and died on the spot, officers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five people have been arrested in the case, including the prime accused Shibalal Kisku and members of his family. They were produced in court on Sunday, a senior officer said.

Also Read

"Our officers recovered the weapon used in the murder. The accused admitted committing the crime," he said.

The incident took place on Friday evening in the Belia tribal settlement in the Rampurhat area after a dispute between the victim and the accused.

"We have deployed a strong police contingent in the village to prevent further unrest," a senior officer said, adding that the investigation is on.

RELATED TOPICS

Tribal Woman Birbhum
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal Assembly polls in two phases on April 23, 29; fate of 45 lakh voters unresolved

Elections for 152 seats will be held in Phase 1, while 142 seats are scheduled for Phase 2
US President Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

US strikes had totally demolished much of the Kharg. We may hit it a few more times just for fun

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT