Tribal woman killed over witchcraft allegation in Bengal's Birbhum, five arrested

A 70-year-old tribal woman was allegedly hacked to death after being accused of practising witchcraft in Birbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Churki Hembrom, was attacked with a heavy object and a sharp weapon and died on the spot, officers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five people have been arrested in the case, including the prime accused Shibalal Kisku and members of his family. They were produced in court on Sunday, a senior officer said.

Also Read Police and adivasis clash: Cops attacked during tribal march to Uttarkanya in Siliguri

"Our officers recovered the weapon used in the murder. The accused admitted committing the crime," he said.

The incident took place on Friday evening in the Belia tribal settlement in the Rampurhat area after a dispute between the victim and the accused.

"We have deployed a strong police contingent in the village to prevent further unrest," a senior officer said, adding that the investigation is on.