Toy train and hill heritage: Ghum Festival to chug in with red panda at helm

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway authorities have chosen “Ghumroo”, a red panda, as the official mascot of the upcoming Ghum Festival 2025, scheduled from November 29 to December 7 in the hills and the foothills.

The fest will be hosted by the DHR along with local organisations to promote the toy train — a mountain railway recognised as a world heritage site by the Unesco.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the fest is catchy — Ghum Barabar Ghum, Masti Mein Jhoom.

“We aim to showcase the cultural heritage and scenic beauty of the hills. The festival will be inaugurated at Ghoom on November 29. Ghumroo — an iconic mammal of the hills — is the festival mascot. The closing ceremony will take place in Darjeeling on December 7,” said Rishav Choudhary, the DHR director, on Wednesday.

The festival will spread across Ghum, Kurseong, Darjeeling, Sukna, and Tindharia and have something for everyone, he said.

It will feature felicitation of eminent personalities from various fields across the hills, a literature festival in Kurseong, a cycle rally from Sukna to Kurseong to be organised in coordination with Kurseong MTB Riders, a heritage run, a heritage photo exhibition in Ghoom, a “station mahotsav” at Tindharia, and “plogging” in collaboration with the Lions Club of Kurseong.

“The festival is a unique blend of tradition and adventure, and will bring together locals, visitors, and railway heritage enthusiasts to celebrate the spirit of the DHR,” Choudhary said.

Children’s Day

The DHR will also celebrate Children’s Day with a series of inclusive and educational events from November 13 to 15, blending heritage and community spirit. Children’s Day falls on November 14, the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

On November 13, DHR will host the final round of the “Iron Sherpa” competition, aimed at recognising the best all-round student from the DHR catchment area. Interviews of 15 finalists will be held at Elysia Palace, the DHR headquarters in Kurseong.

“The competition celebrates excellence in academics, leadership, creativity and community involvement among young learners,” said an official.

On November 14, DHR will organise a special heritage train ride from Siliguri to Rongtong in association with Unique Foundation for a group of autistic and visually impaired children.

Celebrations will culminate on November 15 with a “station mahotsav” at the Sukna station, some 10km from Siliguri. The event will feature local culture, crafts and music, giving children the opportunity to enjoy hill heritage and traditions.