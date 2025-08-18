TMC rural leader accused of slapping and kicking schoolteacher on Independence Day

Khairul Islam, a Trinamool panchayat samiti executive from Bhangar II of South 24-Parganas, was accused of slapping and kicking a schoolteacher on Saturday during a football match organised under the Khela Hobe initiative as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The teacher, Nasiruddin Sheikh, lodged a complaint at the North Cossipore police station.

Despite the complaint, cops had not arrested the accused leader until Sunday evening.

As news of the assault spread, Sheikh’s students staged a demonstration outside the police station on Saturday evening demanding Islam’s arrest.

Islam is known to be a close aide of Trinamool’s Canning Purba MLA Saokat Molla.

The alleged assault took place during the final match between Bhagwan High School and Hatishala Sarojini High Madrasa School. According to witnesses, a scuffle broke out between footballers and officials of the two teams on the field when Islam allegedly attacked Sheikh.

In his complaint, Sheikh, a teacher of the Hatishala Sarojini High Madrasa School, said: “During the game, some outsiders led by Bhagwanpur High School president Khairul Islam beat up our players. Khairul kicked me, punched my face and hit my head. Three other teachers were also beaten up.”

Sheikh called the charges “completely baseless”. “The teacher is trying to add political colour to the friendly match. There is no question of my slapping or kicking him. Officials from the district administration were on the field and everyone saw what happened,” he said.

A police officer said probe was on.