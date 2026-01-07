TMC links death of 3 in north Bengal to fear of vote right loss, flags SIR anxiety

The deaths of three persons — two committing suicide and one dying from cardiac arrest — in Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts during the past 24 hours prompted the Trinamool Congress to allege that their deaths were linked to concerns over documentation errors during the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list and fears related to citizenship status.

The body of Md Khadem, 57, who was a resident of Chunabhatti in Siliguri, was found on Tuesday.

Sources said Khadem, a driver by profession, along with his wife and three sons, had attended an SIR hearing at a local venue on December 31.

“Despite submitting necessary documents during the hearing, he was depressed and was apprehensive that his name might not be included in the electoral list. Yesterday, he went out of his home but did not join his duty. This morning, he was found hanging from a tree at Fulbari,” said a source.

Siliguri mayor and Trinamool leader Gautam Deb called on the bereaved family.

“The Election Commission’s wrong decision has led to the death of Md Khadem. I had been to his house as instructed by our party supremo, Mamata Banerjee. We will extend all cooperation to the family,” said Deb.

Dilip Roy, the president of Trinamool’s Dabgram-Fulbari organisational block, said: “He (Khadem) could not bear the anxiety and committed suicide.”

Trinamool claimed that two others died in Cooch Behar because of mental stress arising out of the SIR.

Subhash Chandra Barman, 45, who was a private tutor, purportedly committed suicide on Monday night at Baro Phalimari under the jurisdiction of the Dinhata police station.

The family member said Subhash was under stress as his wife, Suchitra Roy Barman, had an error in the 2002 electoral roll where her father’s name was incorrectly recorded.

With the ongoing SIR process, the family claimed the documentation error triggered intense anxiety.

“He feared that the mistake could lead to his wife being wrongly identified as a Bangladeshi national or being served a hearing notice, which left him deeply worried about the future of their two children,” said a source.

After Subhash Chandra hadn’t returned home on Monday, the family began searching for him. Soon, he was found hanging from a tree. The police arrived and recovered the body.

Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, the Cooch Behar MP of Trinamool, visited Subhas’s residence on Tuesday.

“Such tragic incidents are occurring because of fear and confusion among ordinary citizens. Innocent people are losing their lives under pressure. We stand by this family, and the matter will be brought to the notice of the chief minister so that appropriate assistance can be given,” said the MP.

Avijit De Bhowmik, the Cooch Behar district president of Trinamool, said another death linked to SIR-related stress occurred at Haldibari.

“Malin Roy, a resident of Uttar Baro Haldibari, received a notice for a hearing as his name did not appear on the 2002 voters’ list. He was under stress and died of a cardiac attack last night,” said Bhowmik.