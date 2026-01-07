EC clarifies SIR notice to Amartya Sen, cites age mismatch in records

The Election Commission has said it prepared a hearing notice for Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list.

“A hearing notice was generated for Amartya Sen as his age difference with his mother was less than 15 according to the enumeration form. All voters are equal in the eyes of the EC. There has not been any special or preferential treatment for any VIP or eminent personalities,” said an official in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO)

in Calcutta.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as Sen is aged over 85 years, he would not be required to visit the hearing centre and a hearing would be conducted at his residence, sources said. “Any voter facing a problem like him would have to submit any of the 13 documents specified by the EC,” said another official.

On Tuesday, Abhishek Banerjee had told a rally in Rampurhat that Sen had been served with an SIR notice, alleging that the nexus between the EC and the BJP was targeting prominent personalities from Bengal as well.

“On my way here (to Rampurhat in Birbhum district), I heard that an SIR notice had been sent to Amartya Sen. Amartya Sen, who won the prestigious Nobel Prize for the country and glorified India on the world stage, has been sent an SIR notice,” Abhishek, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, said while addressing a political rally during his campaign in Rampurhat on Tuesday afternoon.

Abhishek also said actor and Trinamool MP Dev and cricketer Mohammed Shami had been served with SIR notices.

“They are sending notice to unmap those persons. Those who want to unmap people of Bengal should be unmapped and thrown out of Bengal in the forthcoming election,” Mamata’s heir apparent said.

The 92-year-old Sen is currently abroad, and those who take care of his Santiniketan property said no notice had been served at Pratichi by Election Commission officials till late Tuesday evening.

“His (Sen’s) name has been featured in the draft electoral roll as a non-resident Indian. Once we heard the news, we immediately checked with the booth-level officer of the area. However, he did not confirm any such notice,” said Gitikantha Majumdar, a family friend of Sen who lives in Santiniketan.

Sen’s name is featured in the draft electoral roll of the Bolpur Assembly constituency, as his house, Pratichi, falls in that area.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said there could be some error, such as a mistake in the name or spelling.

“I can’t speak on this, and you should ask the office of the chief electoral officer. There must be some error, like a spelling mistake in the name. Everyone should cooperate. In the case of voters above 85 years of age, there is some relaxation,” Adhikari said.

An EC official had said Amartya Sen is a renowned figure, and for eminent personalities, the commission could suo motu include their names in the electoral roll.