TMC panchayat samiti chief, 5 members quit Hili board in South Dinajpur

The sabhapati (head) of the Trinamool Congress-run Hili panchayat samiti in South Dinajpur resigned on Monday, along with five other elected members of the party.

The resignation has led to uncertainty over the functioning of the elected board at the samiti.

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All six submitted their resignation letters to the Balurghat subdivisional officer (SDO), citing personal reasons.

Five other Trinamool members of the samiti, however, continue to remain on the board.

The samiti, sources said, has 14 seats. In the 2023 panchayat elections, Trinamool secured 11 seats, while the BJP won two and the

CPM one.

Saraswati Sarkar Mondal, the sabhapati, said: “I could not continue in the post because of family-related issues. No one pressured us or proposed that we resign. We took the decision collectively.”

With six out of the 11 Trinamool members resigning, questions have emerged over the future of the board.

Debabrata Roy, the SDO, said: “The sabhapati and five other members of Hili panchayat samiti have submitted their resignations. Necessary action is being taken in accordance with the law.”

Surrender

Ziaul Haque, a Trinamool leader based in Chopra block of North Dinajpur, surrendered in a court in Islampur on Monday, after remaining absconding for some time.

According to court sources, Haque appeared in the court and surrendered in two criminal cases.

Officials said Haque had been absconding since the Assembly elections, and arrest warrants had been issued against him.

“The court sent the accused to 14 days of judicial custody,” said Sanjay Bhowal, the public prosecutor.