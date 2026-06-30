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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

All 24 accused arrested in Tamanna Khatun murder case in Nadia

Tamanna was killed on June 23, 2025, after being struck by a bomb allegedly hurled during a Trinamool Congress victory procession following the announcement of the Kaliganj Assembly byelection results

Subhasish Chaudhuri Published 30.06.26, 07:46 AM
Tamanna Khatun

Tamanna Khatun Stock Photographer

Kaliganj police have arrested all 24 persons named in the FIR in connection with the murder of 10-year-old Tamanna Khatun of Molandi village in Nadia.

This brings to an end weeks of criticism by the victim’s family over the alleged delay in apprehending all the accused named in the FIR.

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The police initially arrested 11 accused, while 13 remained “absconding” for nearly a year. The victim’s mother continued accusing the police of inaction, alleging they were surrendering under political pressure during the previous Trinamool regime.

The last absconding accused, Gazlur Rahman, was arrested from Dignagar near Krishnanagar on Sunday. He was produced in the Krishnanagar District Court on Monday and taken into police remand for 10 days. With his arrest, all 24 persons named in the FIR are now in police custody.

Tamanna was killed on June 23, 2025, after being struck by a bomb allegedly hurled during a Trinamool Congress victory procession following the announcement of the Kaliganj Assembly byelection results. The Trinamool goons targeted Tamanna’s home because her parents are CPM workers.

In the FIR, Tamanna’s mother, Sabina Yasmin, named 24 accused. Sabina repeatedly accused the police of inaction, alleging that the previous Trinamool Congress government had shielded the accused under political
pressure.

Police sources said the investigation gathered momentum after Sabina met chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on June 23, along with a CPM delegation led by Domkal MLA Mustafizur Rahman and party leader Minakshi Mukherjee. Soon afterwards, the police launched a fresh crackdown, arresting the 13 absconding accused between Wednesday and Sunday.

Welcoming the development, Sabina said: “I wanted all the accused to be arrested from the very beginning. I thank the present government and the police administration very much.”

Residents of Molandi said that with all the accused arrested, attention would shift to ensuring a speedy and fair trial in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, reiterating his government’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards crime, Suvendu alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress government had allowed the accused to remain at large for “political reasons” and “vote-bank politics”.

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