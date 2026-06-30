Housing sales dip 6% in Q2 despite Kolkata posting double-digit annual growth

Housing sales has dropped by 6 per cent in the April-June quarter across 7 top cities in India compared with the same period last year even as Calcutta demonstrated a double-digit growth, albeit led by a low base.

The report prepared by real estate consultancy Anarock showed 3,860 units were sold in the three-month period in Calcutta, higher by 10 per cent from 3,525 units sold in the April-June quarter of 2025. However, it is still lower than 4,560 units sold by organised developers in the city in the same period of 2024.

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Compared with the January-March quarter of 2026, Calcutta showed an 8 per cent decline in sales, likely to be led by a loss in momentum due to the assembly elections in Bengal. The 7 cities surveyed by Anarock showed sales dipped by 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Cumulatively, 90,715 units were sold across seven cities led by Mumbai and followed by Bengaluru in the immediate three month. (see chart)

Commenting on the numbers, Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, said, “These readings are along expected lines, as the West Asia war’s impact on the entire sector wasw all too obvious. Reasons aside, what we have currently is a more balanced housing market where new supply is catching up with absorption as sales growth moderated across most top cities.”

According to the agency, the most sales growth now is in premium housing, GCC-led employment hubs and infrastructure-driven corridors.

The top 7 cities saw 1,06,000 new units launched in the April-June, 7 per cent up against 98,625 units in the same period of 2025.

Cumulatively average residential prices rose 7 per cent on a y-o-y basis.