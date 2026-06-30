Nonstop rain damages roads in Alipurduar, disrupts connectivity with Falakata

The consistent rainfall across the sub-Himalayan region over the past 24 hours disrupted road connectivity in Alipurduar district after streams washed away three temporary diversions between Alipurduar and Falakata.

Sources said the diversions over Dolong, Char Torsha and Bala Dangi streams were swept away by incessant rain on Sunday night.

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The disruption caused significant inconvenience on Monday as buses and other vehicles were forced to take detours and cover an additional distance of around 20km.

Students, office-goers, traders and daily commuters faced long delays, extended travel times and higher transportation costs due to the longer route.

Sources in the state PWD said heavy rainfall has been recorded every night over the past few days, worsening the situation.

“It is difficult to say when normal road connectivity will be restored. The force of the water is so strong that it is impossible to protect the temporary diversions,” said an official.

Totopara, a hamlet in the Madarihat block of the district and home to the indigenous Toto tribe, remained cut off from the block headquarters for the past 72 hours as the Bangri, Haori and Titi rivers swelled after persistent rainfall and flooded

the roads.

“Totopara has been detached from the block headquarters due to continuous heavy rain. Unless the rainfall decreases, the situation is unlikely to improve. I have informed the district administration,” said Asha S. Bomzaan, the sabhapati of Madarihat panchayat samity and a resident of Totopara.

In the Jalpaiguri district, the turbid Diana river damaged a portion of the approach road to the Luksan–Kuji bridge along the NH17 in Nagrakata on Sunday night.

Residents are apprehensive that the situation could worsen if permanent restoration measures are not taken immediately.

The police have installed barricades near the damaged stretch and advised motorists to drive carefully.

“The administration and other concerned authorities should immediately conduct a technical inspection of the bridge and take up repair works on an emergency basis. If the erosion persists and the river swells further, it can wash away the entire approach road, which would halt transport movement along this stretch of the national highway,” said Rahul Goswami, a resident.

Joyprakash Mondal, the BDO of Nagrakata, said: “The matter has come to the notice of the administration. Police have already barricaded the damaged section, and we are closely monitoring the situation. Necessary measures will be taken at the earliest.”

In Cooch Behar, heavy overnight rainfall and thunderstorms waterlogged many parts of the town.

Water entered the ground floors of houses in the municipal wards on Sunday night. Many families were stranded all night on their beds as water inundated

their homes.

Most major roads across the town were under knee-deep water on Monday. Waterlogging also disrupted the movement of two-wheelers and small vehicles, while floodwater entered many shops.

The residents blamed the recurring flooding on inadequate drainage infrastructure and the lack of regular de-silting and maintenance of drainage canals.

Weather experts have hinted at more rainfall in sub-Himalayan Bengal over the next 48 hours.

A source said there is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall — 70-200mm — and extremely heavy rainfall — over 200mm — in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts, along with Bihar and Sikkim.