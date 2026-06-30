Ajoy Edwards suspects anomalies in restoration projects worth Rs 173 crore

The Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) has demanded a comprehensive and independent investigation into disaster restoration projects worth over ₹173 crore undertaken by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) following floods and landslides in October 2025.

Ajoy Edwards, the chief convener of the IGJF, alleged that preliminary field verification had revealed serious discrepancies between official records and the ground

situation.

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Edwards claimed that the GTA had issued 77 work orders in February and March this year for the repair and restoration of roads and infrastructure damaged in the October disaster. According to him, the cumulative value of the contracts stands at ₹173.21 crore.

The Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajantrik Morcha (BGPM) was in charge of the GTA until he resigned from the post recently.

“The money was sanctioned in the name of disaster-affected villages, damaged roads, isolated communities and people waiting for relief. Every rupee of this public money must be accounted for,” Edwards said.

He said the IGJF had constituted a field-verification team headed by party leader Bharat Tamang after receiving complaints from several areas regarding the execution of the projects.

According to Edwards, the team has so far inspected around a dozen project sites and submitted preliminary feedback indicating that several locations showed no visible evidence of the sanctioned works.

“Our team reportedly found no visible construction, no machinery, no construction materials, no workers and no project information boards displaying details of the work. In several places, residents were reportedly unaware that projects worth crores had even been sanctioned in their areas,” he alleged.

Edwards, however, clarified that the absence of project boards or visible work did not by itself establish wrongdoing.

“Where there is no board, no machinery, no visible construction and no knowledge among residents, the GTA must explain the physical and financial status of the work. We are not pronouncing anyone guilty through a Facebook post. We are demanding accountability,” he said in his social media post.

The IGJF chief also highlighted what he described as a concentration of contracts among a limited number of contractors. According to figures released by the party, the top 15 awardees received 54 of the 77 contracts with a combined value of ₹125.03 crore, accounting for about 72.18 per cent of the total contract value.

He further claimed that contractors using Siliguri-area addresses were awarded 25 contracts worth approximately ₹55.64 crore, representing around 32.12 per cent of the total value.

“The concentration of contracts requires scrutiny. But a common address or geographical connection alone does not prove that different firms were controlled by one operator. That can only be established through GST records, ownership details, authorised signatories, bank accounts, phone records, tender documents and payment trails,”

Edwards said.

The IGJF referred to allegations that nearly 15 per cent of the contract value was allegedly collected by political leaders and that contractors were allegedly encouraged to coordinate with departmental officials for bill processing even where work had not been properly executed.

Edwards stressed that those allegations remain unverified.

“These are allegations. They have not yet been proven. Every contractor, every GTA official and every political leader has the right to respond and produce evidence. But allegations involving ₹173 crore of disaster restoration works cannot simply be ignored,” he said.

Edwards alleged that certain political leaders were attempting to keep the IGJF away from GTA affairs because, according to him, the party would scrutinise

official records.

“If IGJF is involved, files will be examined, work sites physically inspected, Measurement Books checked, bills questioned and every rupee of public money accounted for. Our presence is not a threat to power; it is a threat only to secrecy, corruption and misuse of public money,” Edwards said.

Recently, Thapa resigned from the post of chief executive and many Sabha members of the GTA have announced that they would quit the hill body, stating that the hill body was an obstacle to Gorkhaland.

The IGJF has sought disclosure of a wide range of official records relating to all 77 projects, including detailed estimates, tender documents, comparative statements, work orders, agreements, Measurement Books, geo-tagged photographs, inspection reports, bills, payment details, laboratory reports, completion certificates, quality-control records, file notings and the present physical and financial status of every project.

“The GTA must explain how any work could be measured, certified or paid if there was no visible execution at the site. Where work has genuinely been completed, the records should speak for themselves. Where official records do not match the ground reality, responsibility must be fixed,” Edwards said.

Appealing to residents and local organisations to assist in the verification process, Edwards urged citizens to provide photographs, videos, work-order details and information regarding the status of projects while maintaining a peaceful and lawful approach.

“This is not a political witch-hunt. Disaster funds are not election funds. Public money is not the private purse of any political party. Those who are innocent have nothing to fear from transparent verification. But if work was not executed and bills were nevertheless measured, certified or passed, those responsible must face investigation according to law,” he said.

A contractor involved in the project said that all works had not been completed and construction was also affected during the election period.