TMC, cop complaints against BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh over poster row, probe obstruction

Two complaints have been filed against Shankar Ghosh, the incumbent BJP MLA of Siliguri and the party’s repeat candidate and a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader, over alleged misconduct on April 5 and 6.

According to police sources, the Trinamool Congress leadership lodged a complaint against Ghosh and BJP workers, accusing them of tearing and defacing party posters and festoons in Punjabipara, an area in Siliguri's ward 13, on April 5.

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Based on the complaint, a team from the Panitanki police outpost visited the spot on April 6 to probe the charges.

The police officers who went to the spot to investigate alleged that while they were concluding their inquiry, Ghosh arrived at the scene with around 25 BJP supporters and unlawfully intervened in the probe.

The officials claimed that when they attempted to carry out their duties, the BJP group obstructed them.

The MLA also allegedly warned the police of consequences after the Assembly election results were declared on May 4.

“The police took cognisance of the act and registered a suo motu complaint against the MLA and his aides,” said a source.

Ghosh denied the charges. “I will gather details of the complaint and take legal steps,” he said.