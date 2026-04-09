Voting begins in Assam, Kerala & Puducherry; PM urges people to come out in large numbers

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PM Modi urges people to come out in large numbers as voting commences in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry As voting began for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens in all three regions to turn out in large numbers and take part enthusiastically in the democratic process. In separate messages in English, besides Assamese, Malayalam and Tamil -- the regional languages of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry respectively -- PM Modi particularly requested the youth and the women to step forward and vote in large numbers. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Calling upon the people of Keralam to vote in large numbers in the 2026 Assembly elections. Record participation will add vigour to Keralam’s democratic spirit. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers." "As the Puducherry Assembly elections commence, I urge every voter to come out and participate in record numbers. I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry," he wrote in another post. "As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state’s youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty," the PM wrote in another X post.

Voting begins for Assam's 126 Assembly seats Polling for all 126 Assam Assembly constituencies began on Thursday to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates, officials said. In the high-stakes election, the ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016. Polling, being held in a single phase, began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Long queues of voters were seen outside polling stations from early morning. An electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender, can exercise their franchise in 31,490 polling stations across the state. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP’s Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF’s Charan Boro are also in the fray. The Congress has the highest of 99 contestants, followed by the BJP (90), AIUDF (30), NDA allies AGP (26) and BPF (11). Opposition alliance’s Raijor Dal is contesting in 13, AJP in 10, CPI(M) in 3 and APHLC in 2. Outside the two coalitions, the AAP is contesting in 18 seats, UPPL in 18, TMC 22, JMM 16 and there are 258 independents. The ruling NDA’s main constituents are the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) while the opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and CPI(ML). The counting of votes is scheduled on May 4.

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Polling begins in 140 Assembly seats in Kerala Polling in all the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 7 am on Thursday. The voting began after completion of mock polling. People started arriving early in the morning at the 30,495 polling stations in the state to avoid the hot weather that was likely to get worse as the day progressed. Congress senior and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan arrived early for voting with his wife and daughter at their polling booth in Paravoor constituency. Similarly, BJP's Vattiyoorkavu Assembly candidate R Sreelekha and Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi also showed up early for voting. Polling was carried out amidst tight security arrangements which included deployment of over 76,000 security personnel and live monitoring of the election process by an extensive webcasting system. Around 2.71 crore voters will decide the fate of the 883 candidates who are contesting from the 140 Assembly constituencies in the state. The electorate comprises 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, according to Election Commission (EC) figures. In order to handle such a huge electoral exercise, the EC has deployed 1.42 lakh trained personnel. The voters will also decide whether the LDF should secure a consecutive third term or if the UDF or NDA present viable alternatives. The poll outcome will also indicate whether the state is headed towards a shift from the traditional pattern of governance which alternates between the LDF and the UDF as an assertive BJP has billed itself as a viable alternative to the CPI (M) and Congress headed blocs. The election campaign, which lasted nearly a month, witnessed intense political exchanges and high-decibel rhetoric, with all three fronts engaging in sharp attacks and counter-attacks.