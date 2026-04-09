Shami-Arun reunion works wonders as new off-cutter steers Lucknow Super Giants to victory

The slower off-cutter is Mohammed Shami’s newest weapon. That is how he negated Abhishek Sharma in Lucknow Super Giants’ game last Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing a key role in their five-wicket win.

To delve a little deeper into the matter, Shami had been working on that delivery with Super Giants’ bowling coach Bharat Arun, with whom he has also spent four years in the Team India dressing room.

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It was mainly during Bharat’s time in the Team India support staff (2017-21) as bowling coach when India’s pace prowess gained momentum, leading to quite a few overseas Test victories, including back-to-back series wins in Australia. In other words, Bharat had a role to play at a time Shami was at his peak.

Reuniting at the Lucknow franchise in the IPL, Shami is getting the opportunity to work again with the bowling coach under whose supervision, he had some of his best times in international cricket. Bharat seems to be aiding the 35-year-old in extending his good form, which had earned him success in the last domestic season.

“Bharat and Shami worked on that new ball four days before the (Sunrisers) game. And Shami bowled that ball to dismiss Abhishek. So, it shows you’re never too old to learn a new skill,” Super Giants’ spin bowling coach Carl Crowe said on Wednesday, the eve of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden.

“The fact that in four days they learnt that new skill, delivered that ball, and got Abhishek out is testament to not only Bharat’s coaching, but also Shami’s mindset that as a senior player, he’s still very willing to develop new skills, and try and push his game.”

On Thursday, the conditions at the Eden could be ideal for Shami to steam in against an under-pressure KKR. But will he again be bowling all his four overs in one spell?

“When Shami is on a run, he’s very difficult to play. So, if the ball is swinging, are there many better guys (than him) in India? Probably not. So, you’re going to take advantage of that. If the ball is swinging, you’re going to use him to his strengths,” Crowe said.