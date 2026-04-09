Swapna vs Swapna: Namesake puzzle in Rajganj and Karandighi Assembly polls

What's in a name? Apparently, a lot in the Karandighi and Rajganj Assembly seats, where multiple candidates with identical names are contesting the polls.

In Karandighi, North Dinajpur, three Independents have filed nominations with names identical to those of the main contenders from major political parties — the Trinamool Congress, the CPM and the BJP.

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Political parties have accused each other of deliberately fielding “dummy candidates” with matching names to confuse voters and split votes.

According to the records of nominations available with the Election Commission, Gautam Paul is the Trinamool Congress candidate in Karandighi. An Independent candidate with the same name is also in the fray.

The CPM candidate, Mohammad Sahabuddin, faces an Independent challenger with the same name in the same seat.

BJP candidate Biraj Biswas faces an Independent candidate with the same name.

This rare overlap has triggered intense debate in the constituency, with fears that voters— especially those less literate — might be confused between names and symbols.

Political parties are emphasising their party symbols during the campaign.

“An individual with my exact name has been fielded deliberately to create confusion. This is not a coincidence but Trinamool's conspiracy,” said Biswas, the BJP candidate.

Trinamool, however, dismissed the allegations. Kanaiala Agarwala, the district Trinamool president, said elections were fought on party symbols. “Voters in Karandighi will vote for Trinamool’s ‘joraful (twin-flower)' symbol,” he said.

Anawarul Haque, the district CPM secretary, downplayed the issue and expressed confidence in voter awareness. “The presence of an Independent candidate of the same name will not impact the electoral outcome,” he said.

Independent candidate Biraj Biswas denied being a “dummy”. “I have filed my nomination independently and have no connection with any political party,” he said.

In the Rajganj Assembly seat in Jalpaiguri, Trinamool candidate Swapna Barman, heptathlete and Asian Games gold medallist, is also facing her namesake.

Barman is contesting on Trinamool's joraful (twin flower) while Independent candidate Swapna Barman is contesting from the same constituency on the “fulkopi (cauliflower)" symbol.

The Independent candidate, a homemaker from Pradhanpara in Sukhani panchayat of Rajganj block, entered the fray reportedly with the support of disgruntled BJP workers.

Some believe that similarities in name and “flower-like” symbols could mislead less literate voters.

Despite complications, the Trinamool leadership is confident. “Our candidate is well known in the region due to her sporting achievements. Voters will easily distinguish between the two candidates based on symbols and identity,” said Mahua Gope, the Jalpaiguri Trinamool chief said.

Independent candidate Barman said she would campaign using the cauliflower symbol to avoid confusion.

Additional reporting by our Jalpaiguri correspondent