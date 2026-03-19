TMC booth president found dead in North 24 Parganas ahead of Bengal polls

A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was found dead in North 24 Parganas on Thursday, with police suspecting he was hacked to death and the body dumped later.

The deceased, Masiur Gazi (41), was the booth president of booth number 178 under Champatala gram panchayat in Deganga. His blood-soaked body was found by the roadside near Nobbai Pat Gheri in the Haroa police station area, police said.

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Gazi, a garment trader, was known in the area as an active TMC worker. Police believe the murder may have taken place elsewhere.

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"Prima facie, it appears that he was hacked to death and the body was disposed of here. An investigation has been initiated," the police officer said.

TMC’s Deganga panchayat samiti member Ranjay Pramanik said Gazi was an active party worker and held the post of booth president in the area.

The incident has led to tension in the district, which is set to vote in the second phase of the assembly elections on April 29. Police said they are probing all angles, including possible internal rivalry and business disputes.