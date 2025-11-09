Their work ethic makes them shining stars: Unsung school heroes recognised in Siliguri

They are not teachers and yet they teach by example.

Three class four employees were recognised for their missionary zeal to work for their schools and students at the IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College and PCM Group and co-sponsored by SiP Abacus, held at the Birla Divya Jyoti School auditorium in Siliguri on Saturday.

When Jagannath Singh, Purnima Banerjee and Prem Lal Singh were invited to the dais during the prestigious award function, the entire auditorium erupted in applause. The trio received the Shining Star Honour.

Jagannath Singh, the security guard of Muraliganj High School, with his award

At 75, Jagannath Singh, a guard at the Muraliganj High School, has served the institution for over 17 years. Not formally educated, he however performs his duties with remarkable efficiency, from welcoming teachers, guardians and guests with an affable smile salute to maintaining the visitors’ register without a single omission. He also has a hawk's eye on the campus.

Equipped with a walkie-talkie, he promptly informs the principal about every incident on campus, however minor.

“I once worked in a factory in Delhi, but I didn’t like the environment,” Singh recalled. “After returning home, I joined this school and instantly knew this was the work that gave meaning to my life. It has worked for me. I don’t have issues like high blood sugar or blood pressure. The secret is simple — I enjoy my work and love my school.”

As he stepped forward to receive the award, the septuagenarian received salutes from the audience — a gesture of respect for his unwavering dedication.

His colleague Prem Lal Singh, also a class four employee at the same school, has an extraordinary record — 21 years of service without a single day of leave.

Even when his wife was hospitalised with a critical illness, Prem Lal came to work. “My son was at the hospital to take care of his mother during the day when I attended school, I went to the hospital at night,” he said quietly.

“Being in school keeps me physically and mentally happy. I have never taken a casual, medical or any other leave,” he said.

For the school’s headmaster, Samsul Alam, both men are invaluable.

Premlal Singh, an employee of Muraliganj High School, with his award.

“Jagannathji and Prem Lal are the true assets of our school,” Alam said. “Jagannathji, though not an ex-serviceman, performs his duty with the discipline of one. Prem Lal’s record of not taking a single day’s leave in more than two decades is probably unmatched in the entire country.”

At Amarpati Lions Citizens Public School in Siliguri, Purnima Banerjee, another class four employee, has also set a shining example of dedication. She plays a vital role as a key assistant in the school’s examination wing.

“What makes her special is that she never says ‘no’ when it comes to doing something for the school or its students,” said her colleague.

A confessed workaholic, Purnima is also an athlete, excelling as a 100-metre sprinter in the school’s staff category.