IIT survey to address Siliguri’s traffic woes, proposes new outposts and parking zones

The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has decided to recruit IIT Kharagpur to conduct a survey and make necessary recommendations for improving traffic across Siliguri and its surrounding areas.

The institute will conduct a detailed survey with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Siliguri Metropolitan Police to prepare a comprehensive traffic management plan.

“SJDA is working with IIT Kharagpur to improve traffic management in the city and adjoining areas. A detailed project report will be prepared in coordination with the police commissionerate and the SMC,” Gautam Deb, the mayor, said after a meeting at the PWD inspection bungalow here on Wednesday.

In Siliguri, traffic congestion, coupled with a paucity of parking spaces, inconveniences thousands of people every day. Earlier, some proposals were rejected and some were implemented to decongest the principal thoroughfares. However, the situation did not improved.

Deb and Dilip Dugar, the chairman of SJDA, held a meeting with senior police officials to assess the existing traffic system.

Several proposals were discussed: the expansion of digital surveillance, the establishment of new traffic outposts, the development of additional parking facilities and a centralised traffic control room.

“The digital surveillance system of the city will be strengthened with the installation of more high-resolution cameras. At least 10 new traffic outposts will be constructed, mostly on the outskirts, and new parking zones will be developed. The police will conduct the surveys required for implementation of these proposals,” said the mayor.

A SMC source said that around 400 CCTV cameras and 20 designated parking lots are currently operational across the civic areas. Plans to construct multi-level parking facilities are underway.

Dugar said similar traffic management measures would be implemented in other areas falling under the SJDA, apart from the civic area.

“We will work in close coordination with the police and other agencies,” he added.