New Town achievers shine in 2025 as residents win medals, ranks and honours nationally

Adriyan Karmakar

Of: Rishi Eco View, New Town

Achievement: In 2025, the 20-year-old shooter had a breakthrough year, winning multiple medals. In his World Cup debut in May 2025 at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, he won two individual medals — a silver in the junior men's 50m rifle prone event, where he set a new junior national record with a score of 626.7, and a bronze in the junior men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

The son of Olympian Joydeep Karmakar did even better in August at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, winning the individual Gold medal in the junior men's 3P event, setting a new Asian Junior record with a score of 463.8. He also won

a team gold in the men's junior 50m rifle prone team event.

Meghna Chakravorty

Of: AK Block

Achievement: A high rank (79th) in the Union Public Service Commission examination, the results of which were published in April. Meghna was felicitated in a block programme. She is now undergoing training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. She is one of 12 IAS officers from her batch assigned to the Bengal cadre, among whom she is the only local.

Drishti and Chahek Malpani

Of: CE Block

Achievement: The skater sisters, who have been training at Bidhan Sishu Udyan Skating Academy for four years now, have won several medals this year. But coach Victor Balmiki rates Chahek’s bronze at the just-concluded 63rd National Skating Championship in the mixed relay for the 12-15 years age group and Drishti's two gold medals in the CBSE Far East Zone Skating Championship as their top laurels for 2025. The sisters capped the year by winning the Best Athelete of the Meet trophy jointly at the sports meet of their school, Sushila Birla Girls’ School, on Tuesday.

Kumkum Chattopadhyay

Of: East Enclave, New Town

Achievement: The political science teacher, who retired from Bethune College, received the Sarat Charcha O Gabeshona Puroshkar, conferred upon her by Sarat Samiti, in September for her research on the works of Saratchandra Chattopadhyay. Her book, Saratchandra: Anweshone Bisleshone, which analysed the author’s novels from a socio-political perspective was published at the last Book Fair.

Raunak Jana

Of: AD Block

Achievement: Won the Indian National Autocross Championship in Chennai. This was the first time a driver from eastern India has won this premium high speed race. He “won the INAC 2 Open Class race, meant for cars with no restrictions on modifications and used a 2003 Toyota Corolla.

Tripti and Arup Sundar Pal

Of: CB Block

Achievement: This elderly couple returned from the National Finswimming Championships in Mangalore this week with several medals in tow. Both competed in the 55-65 year age group category and Tripti won a gold in 50m surface (dolphin kick), and silver in 50m bifin races. Arup won three bronze medals for 50m surface, 50m bifin and 100 bifin. The couple began learning swimming just a few years ago.

Suvankar Basu and Sudip Pandit

Of: BJ and CG Block respectively

Achievement: The two bridge players were partners, and part of the six-member KKK Bridge Lovers team at the EA International Bridge Championships 2025 in Chennai. They won the runners up trophy in the “silver event”, defeated teams of Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh etc.

Anindita Das

Of: CJ Block

Achievement: Won silver at the All Age Group National Championship for Trampoline, Tumbling, and Acrobatic Gymnastics, in August, organised by the Gymnastics Association of Uttarakhand. Anindita’s laurels are all the more admirable as she has fought several odds to achieve them. The Class X student lives in a garage with her grandparents and sister.

Rachit Sinha Chaudhuri

Of: Salua, Rajarhat

Achievement: All India rank 16th in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduates. The student of Hariyana Vidya Mandir, who switched to the CBSE school for Plus II from DPS Newtown, wanted to become a doctor ever since he was in Class IV.

Ashoke Mullick

Of: Utsa, Action Area 1

Achievement: The artiste was conferred the “Silpi Samman” as a recognition of lifetime achievement by the information and cultural affairs department of the state government. The award was handed over to him in course of Paschimbanga Charukala Utsab on November 27.

