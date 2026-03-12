Tea worker wage hikes in Assam, Kerala put pressure on Bengal ahead of polls

The Trinamool Congress and its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) are under pressure following an increase in the wages of tea garden workers in Assam and Kerala, as the tea plantation population determines electoral results in 12 constituencies in north Bengal.

While the daily wage was raised by ₹30 to ₹280 in the Brahmaputra valley and ₹258 in the Barak valley in the BJP-ruled Assam, the pay was increased to ₹546 from ₹498 in Kerala, where the LDF is in power.

In both states, the new rates will come into effect on April 1.

In Bengal, a tea estate worker currently receives ₹250 a day.

“We have been telling the Bengal government to go for an interim pay hike even if the minimum wage is not fixed. But as the model code of conduct will come into force soon, we believe it is difficult to make a decision soon. But

the wage hike in the neighbouring Assam will become a major talking point during the Assembly polls in Bengal,” said Suraj Subba, the president of the trade union for tea estate labourers, which is affiliated to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

Subba, who is also a member of a committee formed by the Mamata Banerjee government in 2015 to recommend the minimum wage for tea workers in Bengal, said the panel had met around 20 times without a decision.

BJP leaders based in north Bengal hinted that they would highlight the wage hike in other states during the election campaign in north Bengal.

“During our campaign, we will mention that from April 1, tea workers in Assam will get wages at higher rates than the workers of Bengal. We will also explain how the central funds, meant for the welfare of the tea population, remain unutilised in Bengal, unlike Assam, as the Trinamool government didn’t draw up any proposal to spend the grant,” said Manoj Tigga, the BJP MP of Alipurduar.

Saman Pathak, the Darjeeling district CPM secretary, said: “The state government had formed a committee in 2015 to determine minimum wages for tea workers. Despite several meetings, there has been no consensus. Now, tea workers in other states will get higher wages.”

However, leaders of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) have underscored an assurance by the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking at a public meeting in Alipurduar on January 3, Abhishek had announced that if Trinamul formed the government again, the daily wage for tea workers would be increased to ₹300.

Added to it, leaders of the Trinamool union have decided to hold protests on tea estates against managements which have delayed paying wages and gratuity and depositing provident fund.

“Tea workers and their families are aware of the initiatives taken up by the state government for their welfare. The wage hike will not have a bearing on poll results,” said Nakul Sonar, the TCBSBU chairman.

J.B. Tamang, who heads the BGPM’s trade union for tea garden workers, could not be contacted over the phone for his comments on the wage hike in Assam and Kerala.

Additional reporting by Vivek Chhetri in Darjeeling