Air India Express flight makes hard landing in Phuket, nose wheels detach

Flight from Hyderabad with 138 people lands abruptly forcing runway closure for hours as regulator begins probe and passengers report sudden drop before touchdown

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 12.03.26, 04:55 AM
Air India Express Phuket hard landing

A video grab of the Air India Express plane’s hard-landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday Sourced by the Telegraph

An Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX plane carrying 138 people made a hard-landing at Phuket airport on Wednesday, causing its two nose wheels to get detached and stranding it on the runway for hours, officials said.

Passengers said the aircraft suddenly dropped, jumped and hit the runway, forcing the airport to suspend operations temporarily.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Air India Express both confirmed the incident, adding that all passengers were safe.

The flight, operating from Hyderabad to Thailand’s Phuket, took off at 6.42am and landed at 11.40am.

“I am a frequent flyer, and based on my experience, the landing did not feel normal. Instead of a smooth touchdown, the aircraft seemed to suddenly drop, jump, and hit the runway. It felt like a possible pilot handling issue during landing,” a passenger wrote on X.

The flyer demanded a review of the incident, as Air India’s Boeing aircraft had reported similar incidents before. The passenger urged the authorities to examine whether there are issues related to maintenance, pilot training, or operational quality checks.

US-based aerospace manufacturer Boeing and Air India had faced severe criticism after an Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad soon after take off, killing 241 people onboard and many on the ground. Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

According to Flightradar24, Phuket airport’s sole runway remained closed for hours after the incident and 20 flights were diverted to other airports.

The DGCA said both nose wheels of the plane were detached. “Passengers have been deplaned and taken to the terminal building. Aircraft is being towed to the bay,” the DGCA said, adding that on March 8, both nose wheels had been replaced as routine maintenance.

An Air India Express spokesperson said: “We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned. We thank our guests, the Phuket airport authorities, and all stakeholders for their cooperation.”

