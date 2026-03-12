Calcutta HC directs judicial officers to act transparently on under-adjudication cases

Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Arijit Banerjee on Wednesday expressed hope that judicial officers engaged in disposing of under-adjudication cases would maintain transparency and help prepare a fair voter list.

On Tuesday, a special bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, hoped that the committee led by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice would ensure the voter list was clean.

Chief Justice Paul and Justice Banerjee asked judicial officers to act in a free and fair manner to prepare the voter list.

According to an informed source, members of a particular political party and the Union government, had expressed fear that some judicial officers might express "loyalty towards Bengal's ruling party".

More than 500 judicial officers from Bengal and 200 from Jharkhand and Odisha were engaged in disposing of over 60 lakh cases under adjudication, the source said.

A committee comprising the Chief Justice and two senior-most high court judges was entrusted by the apex court on Tuesday to set up appellate tribunals to hear the appeals of voters whose names have been deleted by judicial officers on the grounds of "logical discrepancies".

Ayushman Bharat

A Calcutta High Court division bench led by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Wednesday ordered the state government to file an affidavit within 10 days on its stand on implementing the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme. The order followed a plea by state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya alleging the state didn't allow the Centre to implement the scheme.