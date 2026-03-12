MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 March 2026

CPM-led Left Front to protest deleted and adjudicated voters in Siliguri

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Left Front leaders described the gathering as the first major political meeting of its kind in the area

Our Correspondent Published 12.03.26, 08:18 AM
Left Front Siliguri voter protest

Saman Pathak (in black vest) and Left Front leaders of the Darjeeling district address mediapersons in Siliguri on Wednesday. Passang Yolmo

The Left Front in the Darjeeling district will launch a public protest against voter names deleted or placed under adjudication during the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls through a public meeting in Siliguri on March 14.

On Wednesday, Left Front leaders said the protest, to be held at the Tikiapara Ground in the city, would have Md Salim, the state CPM secretary, as the main speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public meeting
would also highlight issues such as corruption and
the deprivations faced by
plantation workers and
marginalised communities.

Saman Pathak, the Darjeeling district CPM secretary, said residents across the state faced “unprecedented harassment” during the SIR process, with many genuine voters finding their names either deleted or under adjudication.

“We are organising the public meeting to protest against the deletion of common voters’ names from the electoral list and also against the fact that a large number of voters have found their names under the adjudication category,” Pathak said.

“Through this meeting, we want to send a clear message that under no circumstances should the names of genuine electors be removed from the voter list,” he added.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Left Front leaders described the gathering as the first major political meeting of its kind in the area.

Pathak held both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress responsible for what he termed “harassment” of common people during the SIR process.

He criticised the Trinamool-led state government for alleged corruption and failure to ensure basic rights for marginalised communities.

“There are several irregularities in the Trinamool-run board of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. It has failed in providing basic civic services to people in the city,” Pathak said.

In Malda, the CPM has scheduled a sit-in demonstration at Foara More, a prominent crossing in the town, on Thursday, to protest against SIR-related anomalies. The party will also submit a memorandum to the district magistrate, said sources.

RELATED TOPICS

SIR Voter List Protest Post-SIR Voter List
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US launches trade probes targeting China, EU, India, and 13 other nations

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the 'Section 301' unfair trade practices investigation could lead to new tariffs imposed against China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea and Mexico by this summer
LPG Crisis in India
Quote left Quote right

It appears that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a slave of Donald Trump

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT