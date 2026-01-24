T20 pullout to affect Bangladesh sports: MP and former diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla

MP and former diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)’s decision to pull out of the T20 World Cup that would be held in India and Sri Lanka in February was not in the interest of sports and would adversely affect the game.

“I have a lot of friends in Bangladesh, and many of them are close to the sporting world. They feel that the decision regarding non-participation of the Bangladesh cricket team in the event is not in the interest of sports in general and cricket in particular,” said Shringla, who had served as the Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh.

He was interacting with journalists after paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary at Hati More in Subhashpally here.

“The country is being run by an interim administration and not an elected government. Such decisions would impinge on the future of cricket in Bangladesh,” added Shringla, a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

The BCB said the pullout decision was driven by security concerns, an issue which was nullified by the ICC.

There are indications that if the BCB, which wants a change in the Indian venues of its matches, does not change the decision, the cricket team from another country will replace Bangladesh.

Shringla also spoke about the upcoming elections in Bangladesh. The neighbouring country will go to the polls on February 12 to elect the members of the Jatiya Sansad.

“Those running the interim administration have put themselves in the place… they have not been elected. This administration is making some decisions that are not welcomed by people. The Indian government has made it clear that all political parties should join the elections, but that is not happening,” he said.

Asked about Jamaat-e-Islami’s prospects in the polls, Shringla said if free and fair elections were held, the Islamist group wouldn’t come to power.

“If the election turns unfair and is rigged, it can come to power. Otherwise, chances are less; its vote share has been five to seven per cent, and that too, with the help of other political forces,” he added.

The MP went on: “From Bangladesh, people are coming here, and they are being allowed for political interests. These infiltrators are a problem, and we have to stop this practice. We want Bengal to head towards development.”