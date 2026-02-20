BJP accuses Bengal government of hindering NIA investigation into Beldanga violence

The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Friday accused the state’s TMC government of opposing and hindering a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the rioting at Beldanga last month.

The ruling party dismissed the charge, claiming central agencies often make such allegations despite receiving cooperation.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharjee said the resistance faced by the CBI and the ED in other cases, including those related to murders and rape, would also be faced by the NIA. "Here, there is no government at all," he alleged.

In a post on X, the state BJP claimed the government was opposing the NIA investigation into the violence in Beldanga and had reportedly refused to transfer case-related documents to the central agency.

The party also alleged that districts such as Malda and Murshidabad are sensitive border areas and accused the ruling dispensation of pursuing policies that could affect internal security.

Responding to the allegations, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said central agencies frequently level such claims despite being provided all necessary details. "Everyone knows the success of these agencies," he mocked.

The violence in Beldanga, located in Murshidabad district, began on January 16 after the death of a local migrant worker in neighbouring Jharkhand.

The incident sparked protests and unrest, including blocking of National Highway-12, disruption of railway services, and clashes with police.

The NIA took over the investigation from the state police following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs and filed a case.

Protests on January 16 saw National Highway 12 blocked for around six hours over the alleged death of a Beldanga-resident migrant worker in Jharkhand.

On the morning of January 17, road and rail blockades took place again over the alleged heckling of a Murshidabad-resident migrant worker in Bihar.