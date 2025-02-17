Suvendu Adhikari, three other BJP MLAs suspended from Bengal assembly budget session for unruly behaviour

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs were suspended from the ongoing budget session by the Speaker on Monday for alleged unruly behaviour in the House.

Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended Agnimitra Pal, Bankim Ghosh and Biswanath Karak, apart from Adhikari, till the end of this session in the West Bengal assembly or for 30 days, whichever is earlier, after they came down to the well of the House, tore up business papers and threw those away.

The BJP members, led by Adhikari, went to the well of the House raising slogans after the Speaker refused to hold a discussion on an adjournment motion brought by Pal.

The BJP MLAs thereafter staged a walkout from the House.

The adjournment motion was brought by the BJP to highlight alleged intimidation at some places in the state over organising Saraswati Puja earlier this month.

Pal later told reporters outside the assembly that Saraswati Puja had to be held at some places in the state with police protection, including a law college in Kolkata with orders from the Calcutta High Court.

She said the walkout by the BJP MLAs was to protest the Speaker's refusal to a discussion on the adjournment motion brought by her and some other party legislators.

The Speaker, while disallowing the discussion in the House, allowed one BJP MLA to read out the motion.

After Pal read out the motion in the House, the BJP MLAs started protesting, raising slogans and holding placards, claiming appeasement by ruling TMC for electoral gains.

Trinamool Congress chief whip Nirmal Ghosh brought a motion in the House, claiming that the acts of protest by the BJP MLAs were outside legislative culture and demanded action against them.

