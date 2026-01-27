Suvendu Adhikari attacks Amartya Sen over voter roll revision comments

The BJP’s leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday said Nobel laureate-economist Amartya Sen — often critical of the saffron regime and recently of the special intensive revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bengal — need not be responded to, as he has had “no contribution”.

Sen, 92, summoned for an SIR hearing on the grounds of “logical discrepancies”, recently voiced his concerns in a PTI interview over the manner in which the SIR process is being carried out in Bengal. The exercise, undertaken the Assembly elections just months away, was marked by what he described as undue haste that could undermine democratic participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adhikari on Sunday launched a personal attack on the Nobel laureate, claiming remarks of “people like him” did not merit a response.

“I do not feel any necessity to reply to his statement. He has a habit of making such statements. He has no contribution at all... none,” the Nandigram MLA said.

Adhikari accused Sen of never having contributed to job-creation for educated unemployed youths in the state.

“There is no instance of Sen helping one educated youth in Bengal by providing one job opportunity, or of him standing by any economically weaker person. Those who have no contribution towards the uplift of Bengal do not deserve any reply to their (anti-BJP) statements,” claimed Adhikari.

Senior BJP leaders largely refrained from commenting on Adhikari’s remarks in public, but many said on the condition of anonymity that it was “stupidity” best avoided.

One BJP leader said: “This is Suvendu being Suvendu... but he is allowed to get away with it.”

Trinamool mocked Adhikari on social media, branding his statement as emblematic of “intellectual bankruptcy”.

“When a man whose political career is synonymous with abuse, distortion, and disgrace attempts to lecture one of the world’s most respected economists, it inevitably results in comedy,” the party posted on X.

“This is what happens when mediocrity confronts excellence. A mind incapable of understanding economics naturally attacks economists. A career built on opportunism naturally despises integrity. And a man allergic to ideas predictably lashes out at intellect,” it added. “Amartya Sen is globally celebrated for reshaping how the world understands poverty, famine, welfare, and human development. Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, has distinguished himself by contributing absolutely nothing to thought, governance, or society.”

The Congress’s Bengal leadership also joined the chorus. Spokesperson Mita Chakraborty said: “Who is questioning the contribution of Amartya Sen? Suvendu Adhikari? Does he equally understand politics and other subjects too?”

“Amartya Sen’s contribution cannot be bound to a particular geographical area. His contributions are reflected in the economic welfare of all mankind,” she said.

In the past, Adhikari had suggested that Sen should enjoy his life abroad instead of offering advice on Indian politics, asserting that his views were no longer needed in the country being ruled by Narendra Modi. Adhikari has also criticised Sen for remarks praising chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership potential at the national level.