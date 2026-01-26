Subhas archive in town that helped shape Netaji, freedom fighter's close ties with Krishnanagar highlighted

A social organisation has set up a dedicated archive on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Nagendranagar area of Krishnanagar town in Nadia.

The archive, an endeavour of Netaji Anudhyan Kendra established under the aegis of the Suvendu Memorial Trust, was inaugurated by Krishnagar subdivisional officer Sharadwati Chowdhury on January 23, marking Netaji’s 129th birth anniversary.

The archive houses a rich and carefully curated collection of documents, rare photographs, signed letters and official notices associated with Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj. These exhibits are complemented by a detailed visual and textual narrative tracing Netaji’s long and significant association with Krishnanagar and the wider Nadia region — an association historians believe played a crucial role in shaping his evolution into a revolutionary freedom fighter.

The guiding force behind the initiative is Sankareswar Datta, a 90-year-old Calcutta-based retired bank employee and a lifelong follower of Netaji.

The Suvendu Memorial Trust, the parent organisation, was founded by Datta in memory of his son, Suvendu Datta. Apart from the archive, the trust also runs a nonprofit, low-cost hospital, Suvendu Memorial Seva Pratisthan, at Gobrapota village on the outskirts of Krishnagar.

Datta said: “The main objective behind setting up this archive is to inspire people, particularly the younger generation, and to increase awareness about the life and works of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. We observe his birthday on January 23 every year in a grand manner, but there is a severe lack of regular cultural engagement and research initiatives on this great leader, without whom India’s independence would have been delayed further.”

To realise his long-cherished vision, Datta visited the National Archives of India in New Delhi in 2024 and accessed materials from what is regarded as the largest archival repository in South Asia. A substantial number of documents, photographs and archival items related to Netaji were sourced from there specifically for the Krishnanagar archive.

The archive has been curated by Dipanjan Dey, a history professor of Chapra College in Nadia, who, along with Datta, spent considerable time in Delhi to identify and obtain historically significant materials. “After extensive research, we collected several items related to the Azad Hind Fauj,” Dey said. “These have been displayed with proper archival binding. We have added a detailed historical account of Netaji’s long association with Nadia district.”

Given Netaji’s deep and sustained links with Krishnanagar and neighbouring areas, the archive places special emphasis on documenting and explaining these connections. Evidence of his visits, activities and interactions in the region has been presented through gallery displays combining photographs and explanatory texts, aimed particularly at students and young visitors for easier comprehension.

“We have found that after Calcutta, Netaji had one of his strongest associations with Krishnanagar,” Dey said. “Because of its proximity to Calcutta, he visited the town very frequently, often on weekends. This is a matter of great pride for people of Krishnanagar and Nadia as a whole.”

According to the curator, the research also brought to light Netaji’s links with Nabadwip, Santipur, Burdwan and Beldanga. “With brief but clear textual descriptions, we have incorporated all these associations in the gallery. Much of this history had most likely remained unknown to a large section of the present generation,” he said.

Local historian Sanjit Dutta described Netaji’s association with Nadia as a formative phase in his life.

“Netaji was first invited to Krishnanagar by his teacher Benimadhab Das, who had taught him earlier in Cuttack. When Das was transferred to Krishnanagar as the headmaster of Krishnagar Collegiate School, he invited Netaji to visit the institution and introduced him to other students, including Hemanta Sarkar. Under the mentorship of Das, Sarkar’s association brought about a radical change in Netaji’s philosophy of life and helped him to become the leader the nation would later know as Netaji,” he said.

There are numerous instances of Netaji’s engagement with the town, the historian added. “He even set up a night school for labourers in Krishnanagar,” the historian said.

Curator Dey further noted: “While studying at then Presidency College in Calcutta, Netaji used to visit Krishnanagar almost every Saturday and stay at Madanmohan Kutir, where he mingled with local revolutionary youths. His revolutionary activities, in many ways, took shape from Krishnanagar. We have collected documents that establish all these links.”

Other preserved materials sourced from the National Archives of India—including letters, notices, signed documents, printed materials and Azad Hind Fauj-related items—have been placed on display tables for close viewing.

To enhance public engagement, the walls of the archive have been adorned with rare photographs, including Netaji’s handwritten notes recovered from his diary found in Nabadwip.

Inaugurating the archive, SDO Sharadwati Chowdhury said: “This is indeed a commendable effort.”

For now, the archive is open to the public on Sundays and government holidays. Entry is free.