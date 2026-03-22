MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 March 2026

SSB nabs Bangladeshi near Nepal border with forged identity documents

Shamim Hawlader, 34, was intercepted by the SSB from a shared taxi at the integrated check post in Panitanki near the India-Nepal border under the Siliguri subdivision

Our Correspondent Published 22.03.26, 07:55 AM
SSB 41st battalion arrests Bangladeshi

SSB personnel at the India-Nepal border in Panitanki. File picture

The 41st battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended a Bangladeshi attempting to enter India from Nepal with forged identity documents on Friday.

Shamim Hawlader, 34, was intercepted by the SSB from a shared taxi at the integrated check post in Panitanki near the India-Nepal border under the Siliguri subdivision.

ADVERTISEMENT

He submitted an Aadhaar card with the name Shamim Khan during the routine screening. Noting his suspicious behaviour and the inconsistencies in his statements, the SSB personnel questioned him further. Eventually, he confessed that he is Bangladeshi.

An SSB source said he was lured to Nepal by a tout from Bangladesh who promised him a lucrative job. The tout charged him 1 lakh Taka and provided him with a fake Indian Aadhaar card to bypass security checks.

Shamim illegally entered India through Bongaon in India from Mainapur in Bangladesh around a week ago and went to Nepal via Forbesganj. There, he realised that the job offer was false and decided to return to India.

He took a bus from Kathmandu to Kakarvitta and then a taxi to Siliguri, where he was caught.

He was later handed over to local police.

Drug haul

A special operation team of the SSB and personnel of the Galgalia police station in Kishanganj district of Bihar carried out a raid at Darbhangatola in Galgalia, which is around 1.2km from the India-Nepal border.

They recovered 346 grams of a white powder concealed in three plastic packets, suspected to be morphine, and two cell phones.

Puja Kamti was intercepted during the raid. She was later handed over to the
Bihar police.

RELATED TOPICS

Bangladeshi Infiltrator Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Fake Identity India-Nepal Border
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if Hormuz doesn't open in 48 hours

Israeli officials said that Iranian forces had for the first time fired long-range missiles, expanding the risk of attacks beyond the Middle East, even as an Iranian strike injured dozens of people not far from Israel's nuclear site
Mamata Banerjee at the Eid event on Red Road on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

If a ray of light is blocked, we must bring it out. We will not allow Modiji to rob our rights

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT