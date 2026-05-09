Bengal CM oath 2026, Live updates: PM Modi lands in Kolkata for Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony

Key Events

PM Modi’s chopper lands at RCTC Ground PM Narendra Modi’s chopper lands at RCTC Ground. He will proceed to Brigade Parade Ground to attend the oath taking ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Security tightened ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in as Bengal CM Security was tightened across key locations in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in West Bengal, including at the residence of chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari, Brigade Parade Grounds and outside former CM Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence. Heavy security deployment was seen outside Adhikari's Chinar Park residence here. Security arrangements were also intensified at the RCTC Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to land before attending the ceremony. A multi-layered security apparatus, including central forces and Kolkata Police personnel, was put in place at Brigade Parade Grounds, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government. CRPF personnel were deployed outside Banerjee's Kalighat residence amid heightened political activity in the city. The BJP registered a historic win in the polls, ending Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state. Meanwhile, BJP supporters from north Bengal and neighbouring states such as Jharkhand began arriving here to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Groups of supporters carrying party flags and raising slogans gathered at various points in the city before proceeding towards Brigade Parade Grounds. "It is a historic day. We have come to witness West Bengal getting independence from the clutches of the TMC," a supporter from Jharkhand said.

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Enthusiastic crowd at Kolkata venue for oath ceremony Excited BJP supporters arrive at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata to participate in swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in West Bengal.

Brigade Parade Ground hosts memorial for BJP workers killed in political violence A memorial has been erected at the Brigade Parade Ground in honour of the BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal.

Main stage set at Brigade Parade Ground for oath ceremony Visuals of the main stage from Brigade Parade Ground, where West Bengal BJP Legislative Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh says, 'Time to fulfil Bengal aspirations' Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected government in West Bengal, BJP MLA from Siliguri, Sankar Ghosh says, "It is a matter of pride for all of us... We did it and now its time to fulfil the aspirations of Bengal..."

Rekha Gupta says Bengal voted for ‘Sonar Bangla’ Ahead of the oath-taking of the newly elected government in West Bengal, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "I am very happy for Bengal and the women of Bengal. They suffered atrocities and dominance for 15 long years. People of Bengal have now voted for 'Sonar Bangla'..."

West Bengal CM-designate Suvendu Adhikari departs for oath ceremony West Bengal CM-designate Suvendu Adhikari leaves from his residence.

Bhupendra Patel arrives in Kolkata for oath ceremony Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reaches Kolkata ahead of the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Kolkata Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu reaches Kolkata ahead of the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal.

CRPF deployed outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence CRPF deployed outside Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in Kolkata. The BJP registered a historic victory in the just-held assembly elections, ending the TMC's 15-year rule and dealing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee one of the biggest setbacks of her political career.

Heavy turnout of workers at swearing-in venue Supporter and party workers continue to arrive at the Brigade Parade Ground amid heightened security, for the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in the state. BJP supporters from North Bengal and Jharkhand arrive in Kolkata to take part in the oath taking ceremony of the new West Bengal government.

Heavy security at Brigade Parade Ground Heavy security apparatus is in place at the Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal. West Bengal BJP Legislative Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal here.

PM Modi pays homage to Tagore, terms him 'timeless voice of India's civilisational soul' Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary and said he made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a "timeless voice of India's civilisational soul". Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated on 'Pochishe Boishakh' or the 25th of the Bengali month of Boishak, known as Rabindra Jayanti. "Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'. He said Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. "He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul. He gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of our culture," the prime minister said. PM Modi said Tagore enriched society with new thoughts, creative energy and cultural confidence. "We remember him with deep reverence and gratitude. May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours," he said. Tagore was born on 25th Boishakh 1268 of the Bengali calendar (May 7, 1861, by the Gregorian calendar).

Suvendu pays tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, describing the Nobel laureate as an "eternal star" in the sky of Bengali literature and culture. In a post on X, he said Tagore's "immortal creations, humanitarian philosophy, and patriotism" have guided people through the ages. "May human civilisation advance, inspired by the great message, 'Where the mind is without fear, and the head held high'. On the poet-sage’s birth anniversary, I pay my humble tribute to him," Adhikari said. He also said, "On the birth anniversary of the world poet, Nobel laureate, globally renowned poet-sage Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, I offer my heartfelt respects. His immortal creations, humanitarian philosophy, and patriotism have guided us through the ages. In the sky of Bengali literature and culture, he shall forever shine as an eternal star."