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regular-article-logo Saturday, 09 May 2026

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to hold first meet at Nabanna, move to Writers' Buildings later

The Platinum Jubilee Building at the Assembly premises is being prepared to house the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)

Our Bureau Published 09.05.26, 04:44 PM
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Suvendu Adhikari, the new chief minister of Bengal, is likely to hold the first Cabinet meeting on Friday at the secretariat in Nabanna.

The new government will move to Writers' Buildings after the repair work is completed.

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For the CMO to function, the Platinum Jubilee Building at the Assembly premises is being readied.

Tapas Roy, Maniktala BJP MLA, is likely to take oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Sources said chief minister Suvendu Adhikari will accompany Roy, a six-time MLA, to Lok Bhawan, where Governor R. N. Ravi will administer the oath.

The MLAs of the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties will take oath on May 13 and 14.

According to sources, two BJP lawmakers, Shankar Ghosh and Jagannath Chattopadhyay, will assist Roy in the oath-taking process.

A pro-tem Speaker is appointed by the Governor of a state to oversee the initial proceedings of a new Assembly.

Once the MLAs are sworn in, the process of electing a Speaker will begin.

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