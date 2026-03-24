Sparks fly on Siliguri campaign trail; TMC mayor incompetent, says Shankar Ghosh

Shankar Ghosh, the Siliguri BJP MLA who is contetsing again from the same seat, on Monday called his rival from the Trinamool Congress, Gautam Deb, “incompetent” as he had purportedly failed as the mayor of the city.

Deb on Monday visited Deshbandhupara in ward 30 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) as part of his election campaign. Some residents met the mayor and articulated concerns over inadequate civic amenities, including parking space shortage, traffic congestion, and irregular water supply.

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In response, Deb highlighted the performance of the Trinamool-run SMC since he assumed office as the mayor in 2022, and outlined the steps taken to improve urban infrastructure.

Ghosh, when told about the interaction (between the mayor and the residents), said: “The mayor is incompetent, and it had been proven before when he lost the Assembly election (in 2021). The residents were deprived of clean drinking water for nearly 20 days, yet there was no accountability. People are frustrated with his attitude.”

He said the coming Assembly elections could mark the end of Deb’s political career. “Also, the civic board will dissolve after his defeat,” the MLA added.

Trinamool leaders described Deb as a senior and respected leader in north Bengal’s political arena and a trusted associate of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Vedabrata Dutta, spokesperson for Trinamool's Darjeeling (plains) district committee, termed Ghosh’s remarks as “baseless” and said he lacked political decorum.

“In a democracy, criticism should have limits and ethics. The BJP MLA has crossed all boundaries by making unfounded allegations. He has no authority to decide the political future of a leader like the mayor,” Dutta said.

He went on: “While the mayor continues to work despite financial constraints, the MLA has been largely absent, busy with politics in Calcutta. He has also remained silent on key issues like granting Siliguri the status of a ‘city of national importance’ and the long-pending demand to revamp the Siliguri town railway station,” Dutta added.