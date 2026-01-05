Six party workers injured as TMC camps clash in Bhangar ahead of Assembly polls

At least six Trinamool Congress workers were injured on Sunday morning in a clash between two factions of the party in Bhangar, South 24-Parganas, underscoring the fissures within the ruling party ahead of the Assembly polls.

The clash involved loyalists of Canning East MLA Saokat Molla and former Trinamool strongman Arabul Islam's son and Bhangar II panchayat samiti member Hakimul.

Saokat's close aides allegedly attacked Hakimul, when he reached fellow panchayat samiti member Odud Molla's residence. Hakimul was beaten up and his car damaged. Saokat’s supporters called him a “traitor”, triggering a pitched battle between the two factions.

Saokat, recently entrusted with coordinating organisational work in four Assembly segments of South 24-Parganas, including Bhangar, said: “Our party has no place for traitors.”

Sources said the trigger behind the flare-up was the recent assignment of organisational responsibilities for the Trinamool’s ‘Unnayaner Sanglap’ outreach. The leadership had reportedly included several leaders deemed close to the anti-Saokat camp, including Hakimul, angering Saokat loyalists. Tensions escalated on Saturday when a group of anti-Saokat leaders visited the residence of Diamond Harbour organisational district president Subhasish Chakraborty. On Saturday night, Arabul-Hakimul loyalists claimed on social media that Odud's home had been attacked. On Sunday morning, Hakimul went to Odud's home to check for himself when Saokat loyalists allegedly surrounded his car and launched an attack.

Uttar Kashipur police escorted Hakimul to safety.