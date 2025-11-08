'Sir': Teacher's class act, students all time favourite person wins heart at stage

Arup Baran Chattopadhyay, a septuagenarian based in Malbazar, Jalpaiguri, is simply known as “Sir”.

Though he taught Bengali literature, his talent for drawing was remarkable, a legacy that runs in his blood as a descendant of renowned artist Ramananda Chattopadhyay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Age has somewhat bent his frame, but students still find him standing tall by their side if they find themselves at a crossroads.

As an artist too, he remains one of the most respected figures across the Dooars.

Back in 1971, when Chattopadhyay was a graduate, he had come to Malbazar from Calcutta to appear in an interview for a teacher’s job in Malbazar Adarsha Bidya Bhaban.

“Although he had opportunities to move elsewhere, he chose to stay, drawn by the enchanting beauty of western Dooars and the affection of its people. Even after retiring from the school in 2006, he stayed in Malbazar,” said one of his old students.

On Friday, this 79-year-old with a teaching career spanning 35 years received the prestigious Dr AP O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement for a Teacher in the third edition of the IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College & PCM Group & co-sponsored by SiP Abacus, held at the auditorium of Birla Divya Jyoti School in Uttarayon, Siliguri.

Kousik Das, a former student of Chattopadhyay, said: "He has a progressive mindset. Throughout his long teaching career and after retirement, he has changed the lives of many students by helping them find the best in themselves."

“Once a teacher, always a teacher,” Chattopadhyay said. "This award will encourage senior teachers to keep working for society."