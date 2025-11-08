MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 08 November 2025

'Sir': Teacher's class act, students all time favourite person wins heart at stage

“Although he had opportunities to move elsewhere, he chose to stay, drawn by the enchanting beauty of western Dooars and the affection of its people. Even after retiring from the school in 2006, he stayed in Malbazar,” said one of his old students

Bireswar Banerjee Published 08.11.25, 07:47 AM
Arup Baran Chattopadhyay receives the Dr AP O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement for a Teacher in the third edition of the IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal, in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College and PCM Group and co-sponsored by SiP Abacus, at Birla Divya Jyoti School, Siliguri, on Friday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Arup Baran Chattopadhyay receives the Dr AP O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement for a Teacher in the third edition of the IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal, in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College and PCM Group and co-sponsored by SiP Abacus, at Birla Divya Jyoti School, Siliguri, on Friday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Arup Baran Chattopadhyay, a septuagenarian based in Malbazar, Jalpaiguri, is simply known as “Sir”.

Though he taught Bengali literature, his talent for drawing was remarkable, a legacy that runs in his blood as a descendant of renowned artist Ramananda Chattopadhyay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Age has somewhat bent his frame, but students still find him standing tall by their side if they find themselves at a crossroads.

As an artist too, he remains one of the most respected figures across the Dooars.

Back in 1971, when Chattopadhyay was a graduate, he had come to Malbazar from Calcutta to appear in an interview for a teacher’s job in Malbazar Adarsha Bidya Bhaban.

“Although he had opportunities to move elsewhere, he chose to stay, drawn by the enchanting beauty of western Dooars and the affection of its people. Even after retiring from the school in 2006, he stayed in Malbazar,” said one of his old students.

On Friday, this 79-year-old with a teaching career spanning 35 years received the prestigious Dr AP O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement for a Teacher in the third edition of the IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College & PCM Group & co-sponsored by SiP Abacus, held at the auditorium of Birla Divya Jyoti School in Uttarayon, Siliguri.

Kousik Das, a former student of Chattopadhyay, said: "He has a progressive mindset. Throughout his long teaching career and after retirement, he has changed the lives of many students by helping them find the best in themselves."

“Once a teacher, always a teacher,” Chattopadhyay said. "This award will encourage senior teachers to keep working for society."

RELATED TOPICS

Schoolteacher The Telegraph School Awards For Excellence North Bengal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Bihar’s Purnea, low wages and migration sting, unemployment remains top concern

Irrespective of which party they declared their support for, many voters who spoke to The Telegraph seemed to consider the results almost as a fait accompli
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan’s history of clandestine nuclear activity reflects decades of illegal smuggling

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT