Excellence beyond classrooms: Campus champs who hit it out of the park at young age

Many young achievers who balanced academics with their pursuit of excellence in sports, despite limited resources, were honoured on the first day of the third edition of IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal, in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College and PCM Group, and co-sponsored by SiP Abacus on Friday.

These students followed a strict routine both on and off the field. Not only did they display discipline at school, they excelled beyond the classroom as well.

Nilabha Dasgupta, a Class IX student of Amarpati Lions Citizens Public School, Siliguri, discovered his passion for cycling four years ago. Inspired by his father, Pinaki Dasgupta, a former instructor at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, he joined a local cyclists’ group that regularly organises rides from the foothills to the upper ridges.

“I have been interested in cycling since 2021 and regularly participate in group rides. My passion comes from my father, who has always encouraged adventure sports,” Nilabha said after receiving the certificate of merit for outstanding talent in sports.

Despite his enthusiasm, Nilabha is pragmatic about his choice.

“Cycling does not have much scope as a career path here. The biggest events, like the Tour de France, are held abroad with major sponsorships, which we don’t have in India. I would prefer to join the Indian Army or NSD in the future,” he added.

Palmu Dolma Sherpa, a Class VII student of Birla Divya Jyoti, Siliguri, has loved swimming since Class III. Encouraged by her mother, she began competing in Class VII.

“Joining swimming was challenging due to limited infrastructure,” Palmu said. “I started at Birla Sports Academy in school, and from Class VI onward, I began participating in inter-school competitions. Recently, I competed in the Mayor’s Cup and

achieved success.”

Palmu received a certificate of merit for her talent in sports. She added, “Though I am not sure if I will pursue it as a career, I want to continue swimming for now.”

Atharva Kachari, an eight-year-old student of G.D. Goenka Public School, Siliguri, was the youngest recipient of the certificate of honour for outstanding talent in sports.

Atharva practices lawn tennis for three hours a day, six days a week. He has participated in tournaments in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

“He has been playing tennis since he was five. Initially, there were very few facilities, but now several academies have emerged, making tennis more accessible ... as long as he wishes, he can pursue tennis as a career,” said his father, Manas Kachari.