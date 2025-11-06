Siliguri's soccer star Pasang Dorjee Tamang finds Team India berth

While Siliguri girl Richa Ghosh shot to global cricketing stardom this week, city boy Pasang Dorjee Tamang has earned his first-ever selection for the Indian Under-23 men’s national football team.

Twenty-one-year-old Tamang has been named in the national squad set to play a friendly match against Thailand U-23 on November 15.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) officially announced the India U-23 men’s team on Tuesday, confirming the squad’s upcoming trip to Bangkok for the friendly against Thailand.

Jayabrata Ghosh, an A-licensed coach of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) who has closely followed Tamang’s progress, said the young player, who is popularly known as Saurabh, hails from the Pradhannagar area of Siliguri.

“After representing various local football clubs, Tamang established himself as a capable attacking winger and striker,” Ghosh said. “In January this year, he received a call from the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Calcutta and officially signed with the club soon after.”

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, commonly known as Mohun Bagan, is on of the oldest football clubs in Asia, established in 1889, and among the topmost clubs of India.

In Mohun Bagan, Tamang's position is defensive midfield.

Ghosh added that Tamang’s national selection came after he was spotted by talent scouts from the AIFF.

“This is simply a remarkable achievement for any footballer from this region. It’s been quite some time since a local player earned a place in the national squad,” Ghosh said.

Back home, Tamang continues to represent the Mahananda Sporting Club in the local football league organised by the Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad (SMKP), the sub-divisional sports body.

“It’s a proud moment for Siliguri and football lovers of the city,” said Suman Ghosh, the football secretary of the SMKP. “This is perhaps the first time a local player has been selected for the national team."

The functionary added: "On Thursday, Tamang will play in the super league match against Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Kanchenjungha Stadium here. There, we will felicitate him.”

Siliguri boy Tushar Vishwakarma, 21, also joined the Mohun Bagan Super Giants' reserve team recently. Tushar began his journey with Siliguri United Football Club and gained prominence playing in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) for Kalighat Milan Sangha.

The Dooars also has a promising female footballer. Tanushree Roy, 20, who is from the Dhupguri area of Jalpaiguri district, is a rising star in the Indian Women's League (IWL). She plays for Kickstart FC.