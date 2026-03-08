Sikkim imposes traffic curbs to protect newly built Bailey suspension bridge over Taram Chu

The Mangan district administration in north Sikkim has enforced traffic curbs over the newly built Bailey suspension bridge over the Taram Chu that leads to tourist hotspot Lachen.

The district collector of Mangan imposed the restrictions by issuing a public notice on Saturday on traffic regulations over the Taram Chu Steel Bridge on the Chungthang–Lachen Road.

“The 400-foot-long Bailey suspension bridge, constructed with a load capacity of

12 tonnes, has been completed and opened for regulated vehicular movement. In order to ensure safety and protect the structural integrity of

the bridge, specific traffic restrictions have been put in place,” the district administration said.

According to the district administration only light vehicles within the permissible load capacity will be allowed to cross the bridge. Additionally, only one vehicle will be permitted to cross the bridge at a time to prevent structural stress and ensure

safe passage.

Overloaded or heavy vehicles will not be permitted to cross the bridge, and strict monitoring will be carried out to enforce “one vehicle at a time” rule, the directive said.

Necessary coordination among the police, transport authorities and local administration will be ensured for compliance and traffic ease.

Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth inaugurated the newly constructed Taram Chu steel bridge on February 26, formally restoring vital connectivity on the Chungthang–Lachen road.

Road connectivity to Lachen was snapped in October 2023 due to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that wreaked havoc in the state.

According to the district administration’s order, the superintendent of police of Mangan has been directed to deploy adequate police personnel in and around the bridge to regulate traffic and ensure strict compliance with the restrictions.

Commuters and all departments concerned have been requested to strictly adhere to the regulations in the interest of public safety and protection of the new bridge. Violations will be dealt with by the police under applicable rules.