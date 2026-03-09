Tea management course at Alipurduar Mahila Mahavidyalaya opens doors for local youth

A tea management course was introduced at the Alipurduar Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Saturday in an attempt to create employment opportunities for youths from tea garden areas across north Bengal.

Admissions for the course began the same day, both in offline and online modes.

Sources at the college said that the course was introduced in association with the Majherdabri tea estate on the outskirts of Alipurduar town.

“The programme has 30 seats. Applicants must be graduates, and preference will be given to candidates from a science background. Both male and female students are eligible to apply. It is a six-month programme, with classes scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays,” said Amitabha Roy, the Alipurduar Mahila Mahavidyalaya principal.

Tea remains the largest industry in north Bengal, with lakhs of people directly or indirectly dependent on it for their livelihood.

A significant portion of the region’s youth are from tea gardens and have grown up in the tea estates. As a result, many already possess practical knowledge about tea garden operations and are familiar with local languages such as Sadri and Nepali, commonly spoken in the plantations.

“The new course is expected to equip students with professional and technical knowledge of tea garden management, thus enabling them to pursue careers as executives or supervisors in the tea industry,” Roy added.

Roy said there had previously been no opportunity in the region to study tea garden management formally. The course is expected to fill that gap.

“There are 30 seats in the course, and we expect them to be filled every session. It is a six-month programme, with classes on weekends for the convenience of students. After completing the course, candidates will be equipped to pursue supervisory jobs in tea gardens,” he said.

Sources said experts from the Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya in Pundibari, Cooch Behar, would conduct the theory classes.

For practical training, students will be guided by specialists from the Tea Research Association.

The course structure includes four months of theoretical classes, followed by two months of practical training to be conducted at Majherdabri.

Chinmoy Dhar, the general manager of the estate, said the programme would create significant employment opportunities for local youths.

“This is an encouraging initiative for young people in the region. After they complete the course, we will invite candidates for interviews, and successful participants will be able to join the tea gardens. They may also find opportunities in the tea estates in Assam,” Dhar said.