North Bengal’s first digital haat system introduced by Jalpaiguri zilla parishad

The Jalpaiguri zilla parishad has introduced an online management system to modernise the “haats (rural markets)” under its jurisdiction, making it a first-of-its-kind initiative in north Bengal.

The new digital system was officially inaugurated on Friday at the conference room of the Zilla Parishad here.

Sources said the initiative aims to bring all markets under the zilla parishad’s control into a modern, technology-driven system to improve monitoring and management, even with limited manpower.

At present, the Jalpaiguri zilla parishad oversees 31 rural markets across the district. Krishna Roy Barman, the sabhadhipati, said the administration often faces difficulty collecting market taxes, processing renewals and monitoring the condition of the markets due to staff shortage.

“With this modern digital system, managing ‘haats’ and improving their overall functioning will become much easier,” she said.

Mahua Gope, a member of the zilla parishad, said all information related to rural markets would now be available on an online portal. Traders will be able to access details such as pending taxes, licence renewals, and other relevant information through the system.

“The portal will allow information about markets to be accessed through QR codes. Traders will receive mobile alert messages on pending renewals and dues,” she added.

Rounak Agarwal, the additional district magistrate, zilla parishad, said the digital system would reduce administrative workload and speed up tax collection. “This system will ensure transparency in tax collection and service delivery. Market traders will also be able to renew their licences on time,” he said.