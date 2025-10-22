Show cause notices issued to nearly 1,000 BLOs in Bengal for violating election directives

Show cause notices have been issued to nearly 1,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal for alleged non-compliance with election-related directives under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The officers have allegedly failed to register their names as BLOs on the ERO-NET portal despite repeated requests from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) concerned, he said, referring to the notices issued.

"According to the notices, such failures amount to wilful negligence and serious dereliction of duty under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which mandates that all officials appointed for electoral work must comply with instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI)," the senior official told PTI.

The notices also said that BLOs are deemed to be on deputation to the ECI during election duties and are subject to its supervision and disciplinary control.

The BLOs have been asked to explain within three days why disciplinary or penal action should not be initiated against them for "wilful negligence" and "refusal of government order".

The official said that in case of failure to respond within the stipulated time, it would be presumed that they have no valid justification, and action would follow as per law and departmental rules.

