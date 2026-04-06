SC asks Nandalal Bose's 88-year-old grandson to move Appellate Tribunal over SIR name deletion

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the 88-year-old grandson of artist Nandalal Bose to approach the Appellate Tribunal after his name was deleted from the voters' list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal.

Nandalal Bose was a pioneer of modern Indian art and is celebrated for illustrating the original manuscript of the Constitution and creating the iconic Haripura posters. The Constitution of India was illustrated by Bose.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi heard the matter.

Representing the octogenarian, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta apprised the bench of the applicant's plight, highlighting the irony of a descendant of the Constitution's illustrator being deprived of his fundamental right to vote.

The bench granted the petitioner liberty to challenge the deletion before the Appellate Tribunal.

Senior advocate D S Naidu, appearing for the Election Commission, assured the court that the commission would provide all necessary assistance to the tribunal to ensure a swift resolution.

The court requested the tribunal to decide the matter expeditiously.

On April 2, the top court permitted Motab Shaikh, a probable Congress candidate in Bengal, to approach the newly constituted Appellate Tribunal in Kolkata against the deletion of his name from the electoral rolls.

The local Congress leader had sought restoration of his name and permission to file nomination papers for the upcoming elections.