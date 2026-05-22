Darjeeling administration issues NOC for Rangapani overbridge construction

The Darjeeling district administration has issued the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of a road overbridge (ROB) at Rangapani.

It is located on the outskirts of Siliguri, near Rangapani station.

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“The central government has sanctioned ₹69.79 crores for the construction of the ROB. But the project was delayed as the earlier Trinamool government did not grant the NOC despite completion of the formalities. Now that the new government has been formed in Bengal, the district administration has issued the NOC,” said Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling.

Bista and railway officials performed “Bhumi Pujan” for the project in January 2026.

A source said that a railway level crossing qualifies for an ROB once the total vehicle units (TVUs) — calculated by multiplying the number of trains by the number of vehicles going through the level crossing daily — reach one lakh.

“The Rangapani crossing had already crossed 10 lakh TVUs, and thus the ROB was planned. But the erstwhile TMC government was ignorant and did not issue the NOC...,” said a BJP leader based in Siliguri.

“Once the ROB is completed, it would significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity...,” Bista added.

Dudhia bridge

The construction of the bridge over the Balason river in Dudhia in the Mirik subdivision, is likely to be completed by February next year.

The old bridge was damaged by a devastating flood in October 2025. “I have recently visited the site and spoken to officials of the PWD. The project is likely to end in February 2027,” said MP Raju Bista.